TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues to push showers from the Gulf of Mexico onto the coast this morning.

The coverage of rain increases as the storms head inland. We have another 70% chance of downpours, especially in the early afternoon. The rain tapers off quickly this evening.

A different wind pattern arrives Saturday. With a breeze from the Atlantic, we start out the day mostly dry, and it heats up quickly. Highs reach the mid 90s before the storms develop. The rain that forms pushes toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

A tropical wave passes just to our south on Sunday. It will bring us gusty winds and another good chance of downpours.

Once the tropical wave enters the Gulf of Mexico and continues to head west, our rain chances drop significantly. We only have a 30% chance of storms Monday, and that drops to 20% Tuesday.

With the drier days next week, it will be hotter. We stay in the mid 90s.

The tropics are active. Besides the tropical wave that will pass near us this weekend, there are three developing tropical waves in the Atlantic. Most look to stay out to sea, but we will track them closely.