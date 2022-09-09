TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch is in place for parts of Tampa Bay through Saturday evening. Watch for runoff water to swell rivers and streams and low-lying areas to accumulate large puddles.

Rounds of rain will continue to push off the Gulf of Mexico through the day today. The heaviest of rain and most widespread downpours will be west of I-75. The rain chance is 80%, but even when it’s not raining, it stays mostly cloudy and breezy.

Without much sunshine, highs will be in the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures drop into the 70s during downpours.

The rain slowly tapers off this evening, but an isolated shower is possible through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

High rain chances continue into Saturday. Watch for spotty morning showers and more widespread downpours in the afternoon.

The rain chance comes down slightly on Sunday, but scattered storms are still expected. We keep a 60% chance of rain in the forecast through most of next week.

We are tracking a few things in the tropics, but nothing that will impact the U.S. Danielle has become “post-tropical” in the northern Atlantic. Earl weakened back to a Category 1 hurricane, and Invest 95L only has a 40% chance of further development.

