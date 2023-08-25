TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have a rare August day with little to no rain expected. Highs soar into the upper 90s, and many places will break or tie records.

Just a 10% rain chance today, but a few more storms develop this weekend. The rain chance goes up to 30% in the afternoon Saturday and Sunday. The record heat continues with highs in the mid 90s.

Next week’s forecast will be determined by the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now the National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of developing into a tropical storm or depression as it heads north.

Whether it develops or not, tropical moisture drastically increases our rain chances next week. We could have areas pick up 3-5 inches of rain depending on how close the system gets to us, and we could use the rain.

The cloudy, rainy days will also be cooler with highs in the upper 80s.