TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another sizzling hot day with highs in the mid 90s. When you add in the humidity, it feels more like 102-108 in the afternoon, so try to stay out of the direct sun. Drink water all day.

The storms don’t start until after the middle of the afternoon, so they don’t provide much of a cooling effect for us. Once the storms do start after 3pm, they’ll generally push toward the Gulf of Mexico. That means, that areas along and west of I-75 will get the downpours just before and after sunset.

Keep that in mind as you’re making plans to watch the Lightning game. There could be storms around 8pm in downtown Tampa.

The storms drift off into the gulf by 10pm, and it stays muggy overnight. Lows will be near 80 degrees.

We have another round of late-day storms tomorrow with highs back in the mid 90s. The rain chance drops to 30% Friday, but highs stay in the mid 90s.

Near-record heat is expected into the weekend.

Sunday is the only day with highs in the low 90s, and that’s because rain chances increase to 50% on that day. Next week, rain chances drop again, and afternoon highs increase.