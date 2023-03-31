TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant morning, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the upper 80s in most spots.

It’ll be another bright and sunny day with a high of 88 degrees in Tampa which would break the record of 87 set in 1965.

Humidity increases overnight, so it will not be as cool tonight. Lows will be in the mid-upper 60s.

We’ll feel muggier over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s Saturday. Not much rain expected, but a few spotty inland showers are possible. A weak front arrives Sunday with just a 20% rain chance. It stays warm and humid on Sunday as well.

Some models hint at slightly less humid air on Monday, but it will still be quite toasty with a 20% chance of rain.

Next week stays warm in the mid to upper 80s. We may even hit 90 degrees next week.