TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for a stretch of hot and mostly dry days. Today’s rain chance is only 20%, and temperatures will soar into the mid 90s.

We will be close to record highs all weekend, hitting 95 Saturday and 96 Sunday.

While most of us stay rain-free through the weekend, a few spotty showers will develop in the late afternoon and push toward the cost. The rain chance is 30% Saturday and Sunday.

Saharan dust continues to stream across the Atlantic, and it is contributing to our drier-than-normal conditions. It’s also keeping the tropics very quiet.

Rain chances increase next week, and the extra clouds and showers help bring highs back into the low 90s.

An onshore wind may develop in the middle of next week, and that pattern would mean a few morning showers as well as typical afternoon downpours.

