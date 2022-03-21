TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Temperatures are cool this morning with some northern spots in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s elsewhere. The crisp temperatures won’t stick around long with a warm day is in store.

Lots of sunshine will help to warm up the temperatures very fast with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will not be nearly as cool tonight with low temperatures falling only into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day over the next eight with record-breaking temperatures possible. The forecast high in Tampa is 89° with a record of 88°.

High pressure keeps the Tampa Bay region dry both Monday and Tuesday, but changes will come for the middle and end of the week as a strong cold front moves in.

Wednesday will be warm and mostly dry with highs back in the upper 80s but we’ll see more clouds in the area. Rain chances will increase in the evening as the front moves in.

The wettest day will be Thursday where widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. A few showers will linger early Friday morning before clearing Tampa Bay.

This leaves the rest of the day and the weekend dry, less humid, sunny, and comfortable. High temps over the weekend will be in the mid-70s.