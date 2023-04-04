TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for morning fog across the Tampa Bay area, but once it burns off, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the upper 80s.

In fact, in Tampa, we could tie today’s record of 88 degrees. Then, we should break the record highs tomorrow and Thursday with highs at or above 90 degrees. We should stay just below the record on Friday.

A few quick, light showers are possible today, but the rain chance is just 10%. Then, we are basically dry through Friday. You’ll need to irrigate your lawn with these hot, dry conditions.

We finally add in a few showers Saturday afternoon, but the best rain chance comes on Easter Sunday with a 40% chance. It won’t be a wash out, but be prepared for a showers to develop in the afternoon.