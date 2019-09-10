Record Heat Continues This Week; Better Rain Chances By The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new record high temp was set in Tampa Tuesday with a high of 96 degrees. Overnight will stay pretty warm with temps in the upper 70s and a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday morning will be dry and there will only be a 20% chance of rain into Wednesday afternoon. High temps will get back up into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, so more record heat is possible! Thursday’s forecast is very similar with a forecast high of 93 and a 20% afternoon rain chance.

A Tropical wave will pass over Florida Friday into the weekend bringing deeper moisture back to our area. The storm chance is 40% Friday and 50-60% for the upcoming weekend.

