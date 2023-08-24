TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another scorcher today with highs in the mid 90s. We will tie or break record highs in many cities this afternoon.

There is a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or two. The storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico by the early evening.

The rain chance drops to just 10% tomorrow afternoon, and the record heat continues. We’ll be at or above record highs through the weekend.

Rain chances remain slim Saturday and Sunday as well. Remember to take breaks away from the heat when you can.

Next week, tropical moisture spreads north toward Florida. The strength of the winds with the area of low pressure is still in question, but increased rain chances are likely for the middle of next week.

The extra showers and clouds hold highs closer to 90 degrees.