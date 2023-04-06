TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After setting record highs across Tampa Bay Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures climb back near 90 degrees this afternoon. That means more record-setting heat.

We stay mostly dry today and tomorrow with rain chances less than 10%. While it will still be toasty tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, we shouldn’t break record highs in most spots.

Expect a steamy Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower.

A front stalls across our area on Easter Sunday, so the rain chance increases to 40%. It certainly won’t rain all day, but you should expect a passing shower or two during the day.

The front lingers Monday and an area of low pressure should develop along that front Tuesday. This will keep our weather “unsettled” for most of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies and off and on showers each day.

The extra clouds and rain help keep highs closer to average in the low 80s.