TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After setting record highs across Tampa Bay on July 4th, we’re going to feel record heat again today. Highs reach the mid-upper 90s, and when you add in the humidity, it’ll feel like 105-110.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks away from the heat when possible.

The storms that form will start near the coast in the early afternoon, and as they spread inland they increase in coverage and intensity. The most widespread downpours will be well east of I-75.

We have a similar pattern tomorrow with showers starting around midday and drifting inland through the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be above average in the mid 90s.

Earlier showers and storms are expected Friday. Watch for pockets of rain to spread in from the Gulf of Mexico before lunch. The showers continue to push east, and they will end earlier in the evening as well.

Because of the earlier rain, it won’t get quite as hot Friday. Highs stay in the low 90s.

Our best rain chance is Saturday at 50%, and highs will also be in the low 90s.