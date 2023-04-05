TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for another hot and mostly dry day. Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon.

91 degrees in Tampa would break the old record of 89 set in 1964. Thursday’s high of 90 would break the record of 89 as well.

Little to no rain is expected through Friday with just a few clouds building each afternoon.

We do add in a spotty shower or two on Saturday afternoon as the humidity begins to build. Our best rain chance comes on Easter Sunday with a 40% chance. It won’t rain all day, but be prepared for a shower to develop throughout the day.

There is still a lingering shower into Monday, and the models disagree on the long-range rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday, but a passing shower is possible.

Next week, temperatures are slightly above normal, but we should stay well below record highs.