TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Widespread rain expected before 3pm today as many families will be opening presents on Christmas morning. The rain chances decrease during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Highs still reach the low-mid 70s even with the rain and clouds. It will be gusty at times as well.

There will still be a few passing showers on Tuesday, but it should be a overall drier day with highs still in the mid 70s. The rain chance drops to 30%.

We will be drier and slightly cooler Wednesday, but the stream of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico brings some light rain back into the forecast Thursday.

Finally, we dry out and cool off significantly for the last few days of 2023.