TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Light to moderate rain continues across the area this morning as a cold front passes through. It will taper off through the mid-morning hours.

Temperatures are also chilly to start this Thursday with most spots in the mid and upper 50s. They will stay chilly all day and get even colder heading into the weekend. Today will warm into the mid-60s. Although the rain tapers off by midday, the clouds linger with only a few breaks in the evening.

Temperatures will drop into low and mid-50s by Friday morning. Skies will be partly sunny Friday and there could be a few isolated sprinkles coming in off the Gulf but most areas will stay dry. The bigger story will be the temperatures that struggle to get out of the 50s throughout the day as the chilly air settles in.

Three nights in the 40s are in the forecast starting Friday night through Sunday night. It will be mainly dry over the weekend with the sunshine coming back by Sunday and Monday. Highs will only be in the mid-60s.

It will also be dry to ring in the new year. Temperatures will be dropping quickly Sunday night and be in the low 50s right around midnight.

Two more cold fronts are expected to move through next week keeping temperatures well below average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s for the first week of the year.