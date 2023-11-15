TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico spreads clouds across the state today. As the low slowly gets closer, rain chances increase to 60% this afternoon and evening.

It stays windy with gusts reaching 25 mph today. Despite the lack of sunshine, highs reach the upper 70s.

The low slowly crosses the state tomorrow, and we’ll have off and on downpours through the day. It remains cloudY and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

We dry out quickly tomorrow night, and there’s just a 20% rain chance Friday. It won’t be any cooler behind the system though. Highs reach the low 80s Friday afternoon.

A dry cold front passes Saturday, so it should be a comfortable day in the upper 70s. Humidity drops for Sunday, but we stay in the upper 70s.

Our next weather-maker is a cold front that arrives Wednesday of next week with some downpours. At this point, it looks like it’ll bring us a cooler and pleasant Thanksgiving.