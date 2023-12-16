Showers and storms continue through the overnight hours as rain begins to taper off early Sunday morning. The severe threat will continue through about 4 am with a very low, but possibility of an isolated tornado or a thunderstorm with strong, gusty wind. Wind could gust up to tropical storm force overnight and into Sunday morning before wind subsides a bit later in the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 60s Sunday morning.

A few showers could linger into early Sunday afternoon as clouds stick around. Highs will only rise to the upper 60s with breezy northwest wind throughout the day.

The wind calms a bit more on Monday as lows drop to the mid 50s. Sunshine returns, but its going to stay chilly with highs only rising to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny with lows dropping down to the mid 40s as afternoon highs rise to around 60 degrees as a dry cold front moves through.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest as temps dip in the low and mid 40s here across the Bay Area and well into the 30s along the nature coast. There will be more clouds Wednesday through the weekend, but rain chances will remain slim to none.

Highs by the end of the week will warm to the low to mid 70s with lows in the 50s with the next chance of rain arriving Sunday.