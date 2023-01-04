TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect a warm and breezy day with highs near 80 degrees today. We may have some extra clouds at times, but the rain holds off until after sunset.

Rain chances increase to 30% in the evening with even higher rain chances overnight.

There should be a bit of a lull in the rain activity tomorrow morning, but the cold front passes tomorrow afternoon and brings back a chance for downpours.

It will be slightly cooler on Thursday as the front pushes south, and highs will be in the mid 70s. The coolest air arrives Friday.

Most of us stay in the 60s on Friday, and there will be a cool breeze all day. Humidity drops significantly, so the skies will be bright blue.

After a chilly start to Saturday in the 40s, it will be a pleasant weekend. We’ll have highs in the low-mid 70s and lots of sunshine.

We bring back some rain with another front late Monday and Tuesday.