TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of us start the day dry with a pleasant level of humidity. During the morning, showers start in areas south of I-4 and begin to spread north.

Overall, the rain chance is 30%, and most of the rain will be east of I-75 in the afternoon and evening.

Humidity increases during the day, and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. It stays partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

A gusty wind from the south tomorrow continues to bring in higher humidity. There is just a 10% rain chance tomorrow, and highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.

We start to get a few showers on Wednesday ahead of the next strong cold front. Wednesday’s rain chance is 30% with highs in the mid 80s, but the rain chance increases to 70% Thursday when the cold front passes.

This front will bring us much cooler and less humid air for the weekend. Highs will only be in the low-mid 70s, which is below average for early April.