TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern returns today. Watch for showers to start earlier in the day near the coast.

Through the afternoon, the storms increase in coverage and intensity as they push inland and toward Florida’s east coast.

Overall, there’s a 60% rain chance, and the earlier showers keep highs in the low 90s.

It should be similar on Saturday with rain coming from the Gulf of Mexico even earlier. Once again, the showers spread across the state with some of the heavier downpours well east of I-75.

The pattern switches back during the day Sunday. A few spotty morning showers are possible again, but the afternoon and evening storms linger later in the day. Highs remain in the low 90s.

Next week, expect storms to be mostly after lunch with highs in the low-mid 90s.

We continue to track two tropical waves in the Atlantic, and both only have 20% chances to develop in the next five days.

