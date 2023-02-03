TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south into the Tampa Bay area today. Ahead of the front, expected scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two. The rain chance increases to 60% in the middle of the day.

The first areas to get rain will be north of I-4, and the showers spread south from there.

Wind increases after the front pushes as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s around midday, and they slowly fall during the afternoon.

You’ll need to grab a jacket this evening as it gets chilly quickly after sunset, and the gusty northwest wind makes it feel even cooler. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It stays gusty and cool all day on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Humidity will be quite low.

As you’re making plans for the weekend, expect a few spotty showers on Sunday as the humidity increases slightly. We’ll make it to the mid 70s Sunday.

Next week, it feels like spring again with highs near 80 degrees.