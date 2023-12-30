TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are chilly this morning in the 40s and 50s but under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, it’ll warm up in to the mid-60s this afternoon.

A few clouds this morning will gradually clear out throughout the day but it should stay mainly dry.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures quickly dropping this evening in to the 50s and then into the upper 40s for another chilly start Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be another cool one with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. The Bucs game will be cool but dry with sunny skies.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s, dropping into the upper 40s, when we ring in the new year at midnight. It will be clear and dry.

New Year’s day will also be nice, a chilly start but temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and it will be dry.

After the first day of the year, the rest of the week turns active with three fronts in store starting Tuesday through next weekend. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday/Sunday will have elevated rain chances with the passage of each front. The temps will stay below average behind each of the fronts as well.