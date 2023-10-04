TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds continue to come from the northeast today, and that breeze pushes showers from Florida’s east coast across the state.

The rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon, but the rain that forms moves quickly and will be relatively light.

It’s still warm today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and the humidity will be just slightly higher as well.

We keep the rain chance at 20% for Thursday and Friday with highs close to 90 degrees. A few more clouds may arrive Friday ahead of a cold front.

That front passes through on Saturday, but it will not bring much rain. There’s just a 20% rain chance Saturday. The bigger impact from the front is the drop in temperatures. Saturday’s high will be in the upper 80s, and we’ll only be in the low 80s Sunday.

It stays below average through the middle of next week.

Looking long range, rain chances increase for the end of next week.