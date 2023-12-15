TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with a gusty wind from the northeast. Temperatures climb into the low-mid 70s, and there’s just a 20% chance of a stray shower later today.

An area of low pressure heads toward Florida, and the rain chances increase late tonight. When you wake up Saturday morning, expect some scattered showers, but the downpours will be basically non-stop from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Area-wide rain totals will be 2-4 inches, but some spots may see even more.

Strong winds are expected as the low pressure crosses the state. 45-55 mph wind gusts are possible, so make sure all lawn furniture and Christmas decorations are secure.

Once the low passes us, our rain chances taper off, but another threat increases. A strong onshore wind creates some coastal flooding during high tides, so if you live near the coast, watch for the water to rise much higher than normal early Sunday morning.

Behind this system, much cooler air arrives for early next week.