TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of low pressure drifts north off Florida’s east coast today. That feature will spread downpours across the state through the afternoon and evening.

It stays windy today with gusts reaching 25-30 mph. Despite not getting much sunshine today, highs still reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As the low pressure pushes away from Florida, our rain chances quickly drop. There’s just a 20% chance of a quick, passing shower Friday with highs near 80 degrees.

A weak front passes through Saturday. It may bring some extra clouds at times, but the rain chance is just 10%. The front lowers humidity for Sunday, but we stay warm.

The next cold front passes on Wednesday with scattered showers possible. This front looks to bring some cooler air in for Thanksgiving.