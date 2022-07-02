TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The Tampa Bay 4th of July weekend forecast looks very much like summer. We’re starting out dry each morning with a few clouds in the sky, temperatures are mild in the mid to upper 70s.

Under mostly sunny skies temperatures will warm up quickly with highs and the low to mid-90s each afternoon.

Rain chances will increase to a 60% after 2:00 p.m. for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best coverage of heavy rain will be mainly east of I-75 in the early evening hours. However, there will be a few storms near the coast early in the afternoon and later in the evening. Storms begin to wind down each night after 9 pm.

Tropical Storm Bonnie is crossing into the Pacific.

Tropical Storm Colin formed at 5 am Saturday morning just inland from Charleston, South Carolina. This storm is disorganized and the 40 mph winds are mainly offshore and that is where the strongest winds will stay.

The storm will ride along the coastline before moving off into the Atlantic Monday afternoon and dissipate.