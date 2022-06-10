TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in a wetter-than-normal pattern for the next few days. A steady wind from the Gulf of Mexico pushes showers onshore even in the morning.

The rain chance increases to 60% by the early afternoon today. The extra clouds and rain help hold highs in the upper 80s, but the heat index will still be in the mid 90s.

With this pattern, showers tend to end earlier in the evening, so rain chances are quite low by sunset. The clouds and humidity stick around, of course. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

Watch for a few passing showers Saturday morning, and the rain chance goes up to 70% in the afternoon. Some heavy downpours are possible. It won’t rain all day, but be prepared for a storm at any time. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.

This pattern lingers into Sunday, so we could get a few morning showers, and the afternoon rain chance is 60%.

By Monday, we transition back into a more typical summer thunderstorm pattern with most of the storms coming in the afternoon and evening. We should get more sunshine, so afternoon highs return to the low 90s all next week.