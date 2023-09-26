TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity is definitely back, and that’s bringing back widespread afternoon storms. We get to a 70% chance today.

When it’s not raining, it will feel steamy with highs near 90, and heat index values approach 100 degrees.

Expect similar conditions for tomorrow and Thursday. We have 70% chances for afternoon and early evening storms with highs near 90 degrees.

The rain chances gradually begin to decrease into the weekend, but it stays humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Some drier and slightly less humid air finally returns early next week.