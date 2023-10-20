TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another pleasant fall day is in store. In fact, the quiet, comfortable weather will continue through the weekend.

It’ll warm up nicely today with highs a touch below average at 82 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny and humidity is still down. It will stay mostly dry for much of the day but a weak cold front will approach and pass through tonight.

This will bring a few isolated showers from north to south as it passes. They should clear out before sunrise Saturday.

This front will keep the dry, pleasant weather around through the weekend. Pig Jig at the Julian B. Lane park will be great. A cool breeze will continue throughout the day and it will be dry. Temps cool into the low 70s during the evening.

Sunday morning will feel comfortable early but it will warm up with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll see filtered sunshine with more clouds around but it will be dry all day. A great forecast for the Bucs game.

Next week, temperatures get a little warmer and the humidity will come back somewhat, not to excessive levels though. A few isolated inland showers will be possible with a strong northeast breeze in the afternoons.

Tropical Storm Tammy continues to move toward the Lesser Antilles. The forecast continues to call for it to turn out into the Atlantic, away from the United States, early next week.

There is a low chance of development in the western Caribbean but if anything were to develop, it would likely move toward Mexico, not north.