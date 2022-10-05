TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains quite low for early October, and it feels comfortable outside all day.

After a cool morning where you may need some long sleeves, temperatures climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon. It’s pleasant in the shade and warm in the sun.

No rain expected through the end of the week, and highs remain in the mid 80s. The lower humidity continues as well.

Moisture and humidity begin to increase this weekend, and we add in just a 10% rain chance on Sunday. The rain chance increases to 20% for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

With more humidity and temperatures closer to 90 degrees, it won’t be quite as pleasant to be outside, but it won’t feel like summer either.

Tropical Depression 12 has formed in the eastern Atlantic, but it is expected to stay out to sea. A tropical wave set to head into the Caribbean puts us a little more on guard, but all the models keep this one heading west toward Central America rather than turning north toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.