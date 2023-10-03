TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels comfortable with lower humidity this morning, and the breeze from the northeast gives the air a slight fall-feel even though it’ll be warm.

Highs reach 90 degrees in most spots with just a 10% chance of a quick sprinkle or two. It should feel nice as you’re walking into and out of Tropicana Field for the Rays’ playoff game against the Rangers this afternoon.

The breeze from the northeast brings a few more showers across our region tomorrow, and the rain chance increases to 30%. The rain is still expected to be light.

We keep highs near 90 degrees with small rain chances Thursday and Friday as well. The change arrives on Saturday with a cold front.

The front should not bring much rain, but it will bring a drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s early next week.