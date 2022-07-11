TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern continues today. Watch for a few showers to push onto the coast this morning. These passing downpours will increase in coverage by the early afternoon.

The showers generally push east, with most of the rain east of I-75 by late afternoon. Lower rain chances expected this evening because most of the downpours are on Florida’s east coast.

Between the showers, it will be hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index of 100-105. The onshore winds bring in extra humidity.

With slightly less moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere tomorrow, our rain chances will be limited to 30%. Most of the rain will come in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.

We return to a more typical afternoon storm pattern Wednesday. The chance for rain increases, and storms linger in our area through sunset.

Plenty of afternoon downpours expected for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs remain in the low 90s.

A stalled front across the northern Gulf of Mexico may help generate an area of low pressure. The National Hurricane Center says there’s an 30% chance that low could develop tropical characteristics in the next five days. At this point, it doesn’t look to have much of a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.

