TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High humidity and rain chances will continue this weekend. It won’t rain all day but showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the entire Tampa Bay area at any given time.

The greatest coverage of storms is expected in the early and middle part of the afternoon. A few isolated showers in the morning will be mainly focused along the coast as they drift in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures remain steamier than normal thanks to an onshore wind from the warm waters of the Gulf. Temperatures will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoon even though temperatures will be slightly below average.

Sunday will feature a similar set-up with a few isolated showers along the coast in the morning and an increase in the coverage of storms in the afternoon, although there will be fewer storms than today.

Rain chances will decrease some next week with the coverage of storms across the area coming down slightly. We will eventually return to a typical summer pattern with drier mornings and afternoon storms next week.

The tropics remain quiet and development is not expected in the next five days.