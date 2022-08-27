TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a muggy start this morning and with an excessive amount of moisture in place over the peninsula, rain chances will be high this weekend.

It won’t rain all day, all weekend but the chance will be high for showers and thunderstorms pretty much at any time during the day.

We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon and overall rain chances at a 60%. There could be a few morning coastal showers that generally push inland this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms wind down overnight and it will be a little bit drier for Sunday morning. Elevated moisture sticks around for Sunday afternoon though, leading to a 70% chance for those widespread showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will stay at a 60% for the afternoons Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with warm temperatures in the low 90s. Slightly drier air is forecast to move in by the end of the week which will limit the shower and thunderstorm coverage each day.

In the tropics: there are still two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is highlighting for possible development. The first tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves west toward the Yucatan peninsula. We’re keeping an eye on this one as we head into the middle of next week.

The second tropical wave looks a little more impressive on satellite and has a 30% chance of developing over the next five days as it continues west through the Atlantic. We’re also keeping an eye on this one for the end of next week.

Although long range forecast models are not in good agreement on either of these storms, they do hint at tropical development so we’ll be watching it.