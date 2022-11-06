TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will still be warm and a bit humid for early November today. Watch for a 30% chance of afternoon showers to push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 80s, so it will feel quite warm during the Bucs game. Remember, the sun sets at 5:42pm after the time change, so it will get dark during the game.

Northeast winds will lower the humidity slightly tomorrow, but temperatures will still be above average with highs in the mid 80s.

Starting on Tuesday, we will keep a close eye on an organizing area of low pressure off Florida’s east coast. There’s a chance this system could become a tropical or subtropical storm next week.

Whether it develops or not, it will impact our weather. Rain chances increase, and it will be quite windy Wednesday and Thursday. The low should hover over Florida Thursday before heading northeast Friday.

Behind the system, we should dry out quickly and feels a bit more like fall.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.