TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The forecast for the rest of the weekend calls for partly sunny skies with cooler temperatures.

High temperatures for your Sunday will reach the upper 60s with only a slight chance for a stray shower.

Next week, we are tracking our next cold front that will bring widespread rain with the risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

Cooler and drier conditions will return for the middle part of next week.