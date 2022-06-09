TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico may push a few spotty showers onto the coast before lunchtime today.

Overall, the rain chance is 30%, and most of the rain ends before sunset. The evening rain will be near Florida’s east coast.

The onshore wind is also quite humid, so highs reach 90 degrees, but it’ll feel closer to 100.

This wind pattern sticks around tomorrow, so expect a few morning showers Friday. The coverage of rain is greater tomorrow. Rain chances increase to 50% with highs near 90 degrees.

Our best rain chance is Saturday afternoon and evening. Numerous downpours are expected, and the rain chance is 60%. The extra clouds and rain help keep highs in the upper 80s.

We bring the rain chance back to 50% Sunday and down to 40% for most of the next week. With mostly afternoon storms next week, it gets hotter with highs in the low 90s.