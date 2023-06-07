TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The overall wind pattern brings extra humidity off the Gulf of Mexico with a flow from the southwest.

Any showers that form today start east of I-75 and spread quickly toward Florida’s east coast.

Afternoon highs stay slightly below average in the upper 80s, but the extra humidity makes it feel a bit more uncomfortable.

Watch for a stray shower or two tomorrow morning. Then, once again, the showers quickly push inland and eventually out of our area. The showers start earlier in the day, but they also end earlier. Expect mostly dry evenings for the rest of the week.

It will be breezy at times with highs in the upper 80s. We don’t make it back to 90 degrees until next week.

Rain chances remain slim next week, and the onshore wind pattern remains in place.