Onshore Flow Pattern Continues This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore flow pattern is expected to continue through the end of this week.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 80s and it will be very warm and muggy to start Tuesday. Through the day highs will reach back up to around 90 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and rain developing near the coast in the morning. The rain will push more inland into the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The rain chance will be near 40% with rain developing near the coast in the morning and then pushing east.