Onshore Flow Makes For A Muggy Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A few lingering showers around Monday evening will wrap up and it will be mostly dry overnight.

Tuesday morning will be warm and muggy near 80 degrees. There will be a few showers and storms the move onshore. The rain chance will spread inland through the day. The best rain chance in Tampa is from 10AM-3PM. The storm chance is 40% with high temps right near normal at 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast looks very similar. Highs will be reaching back up to around 90 by the afternoon. An onshore wind flow will leave things feeling extra humid and will also bring a morning rain chance near the coast. The storm chance is 40% again.

There is no change expected anytime soon with our weather pattern and morning rain will be possible into next week.