Onshore Flow Continues With Morning Rain Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly dry conditions expected overnight with warm and muggy temps.

Wednesday morning temps will be in the upper 70s and there will already be some rain moving onshore. A westerly flow will push the showers and storms inland into the afternoon and off to the east coast by the evening. The rain chance is a little lower at 40% with a high near 91.

Thursday slightly drier air moves in and the rain chance drops to 30%. Most of the rain will occur after Noon as we transition back to a easterly flow. Highs Thursday will soar into the mid 90s making for a hot afternoon.

Friday’s rain chance is seasonal at 40% with highs in the mid 90s again.