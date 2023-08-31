TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Idalia is now to our north, but it’s still having an indirect impact on our forecast. The winds around the storm continue to come from the Gulf of Mexico, so it stays breezy and muggy with highs near 90.

Rain chances increase to 70% during the day as storms push onshore and spread inland.

It’s a similar set-up tomorrow as well. There’s a 60% chance of storms that start near the coast and push east, and highs will be near 90 degrees again.

The weather pattern changes Saturday, and winds turn out of the northeast. We still have a 30% chance of storms, and those downpours will push toward to the Gulf of Mexico in the late afternoon.

The northeast winds help bring less humidity and drier conditions for the rest of the Labor Day Weekend. We only have 20% chances for afternoon storms Sunday and Monday. Highs reach the low 90s, but the lower humidity will keep it feeling comfortable.

Rain chances remain limited through most of next week.