TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in for a soggy Thursday with rounds of rain coming off the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day. The warmest part of the day will be this morning, and it cools through the 60s during the afternoon.

While the severe threat is low, we may get some gusty winds with some of these downpours. The highest rainfall totals will be north of I-4 today where widespread amount of 1-2 inches will be possible. Areas south of I-4 may get between a half an inch and a inch. This soggy day will help with our drought situation. We are currently in the “moderate” or second stage of the drought monitor.

The rain begins to taper off overnight, but a few showers are possible into early Friday morning. Once the rain ends, the humidity drops, and the clouds clear out quickly.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. It gets a little cool Friday night with lows in the mid-upper 50s.

The weekend looks spectacular! Lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Be sure to make some plans to be outside, and put on the sunscreen.