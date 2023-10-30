TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. That’s well above the average of 82. Thin clouds build through the afternoon, but no rain is expected.

It’s still warm for Halloween with highs in the mid 80s. It should be mostly dry for trick-or-treating in the evening. There’s just a slim chance of a stray shower, especially east of I-75. It may feel a little breezy at times.

A strong cold front passes early Wednesday. The rain chance remains slim, but cooler air spreads across the state. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low-mid 70s with a chilly wind all day. We drop into the 50s Wednesday night.

It’s still below average Thursday in the upper 70s, but we warm quickly back into the mid 80s for the weekend.

We could see some showers this weekend as well.