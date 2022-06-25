TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite slightly lower humidity this morning, there’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and rain chances will be high today. A few isolated showers are possible along the coast this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

Storms will begin to pop up mainly after 1:00 p.m. and push toward the coast this evening. Outside of any thunderstorms, it will not be as hot as yesterday with highs near 90. Feels like temperatures will still be close to triple digits.





Showers and storms dissipate late this evening and we’ll start out mostly dry for Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday afternoon rain chances go back up to a 60% was scattered showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00 p.m. and drifting toward the coast in the evening.

Slightly lower rain chances are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday and the storms that do form will be in the afternoon. Better rain chances come back into the forecast at the end of the week with more moisture returning.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two possible areas of tropical development over the next 5 days. One is in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days, whatever develops here will likely stay weak and drift toward Texas.

The second area is a tropical wave moving across the southern Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it continues toward the Caribbean. Most models keep this area well south of Florida but we will continue to watch it.