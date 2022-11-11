TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Depression Nicole heads north into Georgia, its impacts decrease across Tampa Bay.

A strong breeze on the southern side of the system comes off the Gulf of Mexico through the day. That breeze will bring passing downpours at times this morning and afternoon. The rain chance is 30%, and we’ll get fewer showers by the evening.

We should get some breaks in the clouds today, so highs return to the low 80s. Swells will still be high on area waters. Plus, there is a risk of rip currents.

Saturday will be a sunnier day with highs still in the low 80s. There’s just a 10% rain chance Saturday. A weak front passes on Sunday, so the rain chance increases to 20%.

It’ll be a little cooler Sunday and Monday, but the cool-down is short-lived. Longer range models show another front arriving in the middle of next week, but disagree on how quickly that front passes.

