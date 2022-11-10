TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The center of Nicole heads northeast through the Tampa Bay area this morning. The tropical storm force winds extend more than 450 miles from the center.

Consistent rain and strong winds are expected through the morning. Once Nicole gets to our north this afternoon, we will get breaks the rain, but the winds stay elevated.

Passing downpours continue this evening, overnight and into Friday morning. The rain bands will continue to cycle around the center, so it stays quite breezy on Friday. With some breaks in the clouds, highs reach the low 80s.

The strong gusts coming off the Gulf of Mexico tonight and into Friday morning may push Gulf waters farther inland during high tide cycles. Watch for 2-4 feet of surge flooding at those times.

It will be drier for the weekend. We just have a 10% rain chance Saturday as a weak front passes through. Expect slightly cooler air Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

We remain mostly dry until Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few passing showers.

