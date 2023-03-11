TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A week cold front moved through the Tampa Bay area overnight and brought us a few showers. That front will sit to our south for the rest of the weekend leaving it mostly dry and pleasant.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon and we’ll see sunny skies with a comfortable breeze. The northerly wind will continue to bring in lower humidity throughout the day.

Tonight will be pleasant as well with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Although Sunday will be a touch warmer, it will still be a nice day. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds and ever so slightly higher humidity levels. There is a very low chance for a few sprinkles in the evening along the coast.

A strong cold front will move through on Monday bringing better rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms are possible as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday morning as the front nears.

This front will bring in cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. This will be the first cool down we have had in nearly three weeks.

Warmer temperatures will return toward the end of the week with highs back in the low 80s but another front approaches early next weekend.