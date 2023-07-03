TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Near record heat will continue through the first half of the week with highs in the mid-90s across the area. However, rain chances are going up across mainly inland areas which will help to keep it a little cooler in areas that see rain.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures well above 100 degrees after noon. A few storms will pop up right along the coast midday but quickly push inland. Storms stay scattered east of I-75 through the early evening hours before drying out for the overnight hours.

A few storms could drift back toward the coast Tuesday evening for the fourth of July but most storms should be winding down before 9 pm.

A similar pattern will be in place through Wednesday with mainly dry and warm mornings, highs in the mid-90s and scattered afternoon storms.

Rain chances will increase a bit toward the end of the week as temperatures return closer to normal. It will still be humid though with a west continuing. We could see a few morning showers near the coast before they move inland during the afternoon.

After a busy start, the tropics have quieted down a little bit. No new tropical activity is expected over the next seven days.