TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures will continue to challenge records today. Mostly sunny skies this morning will allow temperatures to warm up quickly with highs near 96°. That would tie the record at the Tampa International Airport.

There is enough moisture in place today for about a 30% rain chance. A few isolated showers will develop inland and drift toward the coast this afternoon and evening. Any showers push offshore quickly and it will dry out this evening with clear skies and low temperatures near 79°.

More of the same tomorrow with a high of 95° and a 30% rain chance for a few isolated afternoon storms. Another batch of drier air moves in Friday and sticks around through the weekend limiting rain chances to just a 10 to 20% chance each day.

High temperatures will continue to challenge records through the weekend with highs each day in the mid 90s.

Better rain chances will arrive for the middle of next week as tropical moisture surges in from the south.

Currently, the tropics remain active. Tropical Depression Harold continues to move inland in Texas and will dissipate later today. Tropical Storm Franklin will move over the Dominican Republic today dumping heavy rain and causing mudslides. It will continue to move north and meander into the Atlantic through early next week. It does not pose a threat to the Tampa Bay area at this time.

Two other tropical waves far in the Atlantic have a medium chance of developing in the long term but will stay fish storms and are no threat to the United States